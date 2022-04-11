Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is not only gifted in her athletic career but is also gifted in bringing fashion to another level. The Ohio native is always in the mood to heat up Instagram with dazzling pictures in various stylish dresses, including the braless ones. The athlete shared her stunning braless looks with her 6.9 Instagram fans.
Simone Biles Stuns In Braless Leather Minidress
The gymnast served another of her braless looks on social media. Rocking a black mini leather dress which was paired with black gloves and a gold necklace gracing her neckline, the famous athlete looked ravishing. The picture got a lot of reactions from her fans, who commented on the stunning look. A fan commented, "You look gorgeous in that leather," with love emojis, and another commented with "Beautiful sexy queen looking good," accompanied with various love emojis.
Simone is always taking fashion to a different level in all her appearances. Her high sense of style sure does not go unnoticed. The 25-year-old athlete topped her fashion game with a glamorous appearance at the Instyle Awards in 2021. She stunned in a braless green long gown with a high slit. The dress had some cut-out details by the side, which gave it a more alluring look. Her outfit was completed with a pair of white dropping earrings, a dark green clutch, and light green open-toe heels.
Page Six reports that the Olympic Gymnast has finally picked the perfect dress/dresses for her wedding to Jonathan Owens. A behind-the-scenes short clip was posted on Instagram by the athlete's bridal designer, which gave a peek at the wedding dresses she was trying on. Later on her Instagram page, the Olympian shared two choices which included the first dress she tried on in the video and the second, which was "about 8 in''. Biles definitely is in the right hands with the fashion designer she chose to dress her for her big day. The designer has been patronized by Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, and also Kesha Ward. The dresses picked by the Olympian were nicely paired with the gorgeous engagement ring "handpicked by Jonathan."
The couple announced their relationship officially on Instagram in 2020. The beautiful couple has been moving stronger in their relationship since the announcement. With them both being athletes, Biles has always shown her love for her fiance by supporting him in all his games. Their engagement was also announced on Instagram in 2022, and the wedding is set to hold in 2023. Though a place has not been chosen for the honeymoon yet, the Ohio native Olympian has always longed for Bora Bora. The wedding is sure to be graced with the presence of some A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Zac Efron. The wedding is bound to be a fabulous ceremony with lots of love.