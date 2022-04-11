Simone Biles Stuns In Braless Leather Minidress

Page Six reports that the Olympic Gymnast has finally picked the perfect dress/dresses for her wedding to Jonathan Owens. A behind-the-scenes short clip was posted on Instagram by the athlete's bridal designer, which gave a peek at the wedding dresses she was trying on. Later on her Instagram page, the Olympian shared two choices which included the first dress she tried on in the video and the second, which was "about 8 in''. Biles definitely is in the right hands with the fashion designer she chose to dress her for her big day. The designer has been patronized by Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, and also Kesha Ward. The dresses picked by the Olympian were nicely paired with the gorgeous engagement ring "handpicked by Jonathan."