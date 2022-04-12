Dolores Catania Reveals Why She Tries To Explain Teresa Giudice's Behavior

While appearing on the April 5 episode of the RHONJ: After Show, Dolores Catania reacted to a question regarding her ongoing explanations about Teresa Giudice's behavior on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, explaining that she understands Giudice in ways that her co-stars do not due to her own past experiences.

"So we kind of have a lot of understandings about certain things where other people get offended," Catania explained. "Like, if she doesn't tell me her business, I understand why... These are things that I understand about Teresa."