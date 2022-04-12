She 'Needs To Go': Tamra Judge Doesn't Want This 'RHOC' Star Back For Season 17

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast during a recent episode of the podcast she hosts with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Two T's in a Pod.

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Tamra Judge And Teddi Mellencamp Are In Agreement About Dr. Jen Armstrong

Shutterstock | 564025

As they discussed the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on their podcast, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp admitted that they are no fans of Dr. Jen Armstrong, who was brought to the Bravo reality show in 2021 for season 16.

"By the way, I'm okay to just not really see Jen ever again," Mellencamp declared on the April 8 episode of "Two Ts In A Pod, via a report shared by Heavy.

"Jen needs to go," Judge agreed.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Tamra Judge Doesn't Think Dr. Jen Armstrong Is Good For Reality TV

instagram | Instagram | Dr. Jen Armstrong

"Jen needs to go. Bye Jen. I think that she's a lovely person, I just feel like she's not cut out for reality TV," Judge continued.

In addition to expressing her thoughts on Armstrong during one of her and Mellencamp's podcast episodes earlier this month, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member also mentioned the show's newest members on an episode in January.

At that time, Judge noted that Armstrong "seems very cold."

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Tamra Judge Feels Dr. Jen Armstrong Is 'Very Standoffish'

Shutterstock | 2914948

According to Judge, she doesn't believe that Armstrong is cold in a mean way, but rather in a way that it is a bit harder to get to know her than other cast members.

"Like just a very standoffish — but I don't mean this in a mean way, you know what I mean, I just saying we all – somebody's bubbly, somebody's outgoing, she's very cold and probably that's how she was raised," she stated. 

Dr. Jen Armstrong Went Through Marriage Issues On The Show

instagram | Instagram | Dr. Jen Armstrong

While Armstrong may have been standoffish to Judge, she certainly didn't shy away from the cameras amid the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In fact, she allowed them to capture personal and hurtful moments between herself and her husband, Ryne Holliday, who temporarily left their Newport Beach home amid production on the current airing season.

To see more of Armstrong and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.