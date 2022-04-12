She 'Needs To Go': Tamra Judge Doesn't Want This 'RHOC' Star Back For Season 17

As they discussed the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on their podcast, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp admitted that they are no fans of Dr. Jen Armstrong, who was brought to the Bravo reality show in 2021 for season 16.

"By the way, I'm okay to just not really see Jen ever again," Mellencamp declared on the April 8 episode of "Two Ts In A Pod, via a report shared by Heavy.

"Jen needs to go," Judge agreed.