Tamra Judge shared her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast during a recent episode of the podcast she hosts with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Two T's in a Pod.
She 'Needs To Go': Tamra Judge Doesn't Want This 'RHOC' Star Back For Season 17
Tamra Judge And Teddi Mellencamp Are In Agreement About Dr. Jen Armstrong
As they discussed the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on their podcast, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp admitted that they are no fans of Dr. Jen Armstrong, who was brought to the Bravo reality show in 2021 for season 16.
"By the way, I'm okay to just not really see Jen ever again," Mellencamp declared on the April 8 episode of "Two Ts In A Pod, via a report shared by Heavy.
"Jen needs to go," Judge agreed.
Tamra Judge Doesn't Think Dr. Jen Armstrong Is Good For Reality TV
"Jen needs to go. Bye Jen. I think that she's a lovely person, I just feel like she's not cut out for reality TV," Judge continued.
In addition to expressing her thoughts on Armstrong during one of her and Mellencamp's podcast episodes earlier this month, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member also mentioned the show's newest members on an episode in January.
At that time, Judge noted that Armstrong "seems very cold."
Tamra Judge Feels Dr. Jen Armstrong Is 'Very Standoffish'
According to Judge, she doesn't believe that Armstrong is cold in a mean way, but rather in a way that it is a bit harder to get to know her than other cast members.
"Like just a very standoffish — but I don't mean this in a mean way, you know what I mean, I just saying we all – somebody's bubbly, somebody's outgoing, she's very cold and probably that's how she was raised," she stated.
Dr. Jen Armstrong Went Through Marriage Issues On The Show
While Armstrong may have been standoffish to Judge, she certainly didn't shy away from the cameras amid the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In fact, she allowed them to capture personal and hurtful moments between herself and her husband, Ryne Holliday, who temporarily left their Newport Beach home amid production on the current airing season.
To see more of Armstrong and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.