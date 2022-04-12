Ex Gymnast Ally Raisman Reveals Pilates Help To Toughen Her Legs

Ally Raisman is an ex Olympic gymnast and fitness enthusiast. Despite resigning from the sport two years ago, exercise remains a big part of her life. However, transitioning out of her professional gymnastics career required her to rediscover new ways to stay in shape.

The six-time Olympic medalist spent decades as a pro gymnast, pushing her body to its limits daily. Today, Ally admits that she has adopted a more gentle approach to maintaining her fitness and caring for her body.

Please continue reading to know how Ally now cares for and maintains her toned body.