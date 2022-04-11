The Secrets To Brooke Burke's Sculpted Abs

Brooke Burke looks 25 at 50! The TV host has been devoted to health, fitness, and wellness her entire life, and it is evident.

The TV personality designed the Brooke Burke Body fitness app to further strengthen her status as a health and wellness guru. She offers her fitness and nutrition knowledge in the app and encourages women to sweat it out intelligently and live consciously.

Brooke has amazing body features, including her incredible abs. She built and maintained each of her body parts with a no-nonsense attitude to fitness.

Continue scrolling to learn how Brooke built and maintains her perfect figure at her age.