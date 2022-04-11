NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Evan Fournier To Lakers For Package Including LA's 2027 1st-Round Pick

There are plenty of reasons why the Knicks should explore trading Fournier and Burks to the Lakers for Westbrook, Nunn, and a first-round pick. Aside from adding another future draft asset to their collection, it would also help them temporarily address their major backcourt problem. Westbrook may have gone through plenty of ups and downs with the Lakers, but he's still a starting-caliber point guard and a walking triple-double machine.

With Westbrook's contract expiring after the 2022-23 NBA season, the Knicks could open up enough salary cap space to chase big names in the 2023 NBA free agency.