NBA News: Russell Westbrook 'Never Respected' Coach Frank Vogel Since Joining Lakers

Aside from his failure to build good chemistry with James and Davis, it seems like Westbrook has some issues with Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. According to a Lakers staff member who spoke to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Westbrook "never respected" Vogel since he joined the Lakers.

“Russ [Westbrook) never respected Frank [Vogel] from Day 1,” the Lakers staff member said, as quoted by SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll. “The moment Frank said anybody who gets the rebound can bring it up the court, which is just how the NBA is played these days, Russ was like, ‘Naw, I’m the point guard. Give the ball to me. Everybody run. Frank was like, ‘No, we have Talen [Horton-Tucker)] We have Austin [Reaves]. We have Malik. We have LeBron. We have AD. They can all bring the ball up.’ He was like, ‘Nope, I’m the point guard. Give me that s—. Everybody get out the way.’"