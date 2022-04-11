NBA Rumors: Lakers, Rockets Could 'Revisit' Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade In 2022 Offseason

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Houston Rockets. Like the Lakers, the Rockets also have a bad contract that they will try to unload in the 2022 NBA offseason in John Wall. The Lakers and the Rockets have already explored the Wall-Westbrook trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but the deal failed to materialize after Houston asked for compensation.

However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, both teams are planning to "revisit" the blockbuster trade this summer.

"Lakers and Rockets will look to revisit a Russ for John Wall swap this summer," Stein wrote, as quoted by Fadeaway World.