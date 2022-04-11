Kelly Ripa's Guide To Toned Arms

Ripa discussed her overall approach to health and fitness with People magazine, noting that she prioritizes high-alkaline, low-acid foods. This means ruling out most animal products, although she does take cream in her coffee and sometimes eats fish. But for the most part, a high-alkaline diet puts fruit and veggies at the forefront, with an emphasis on keeping the pH level higher than 7.0. She avoids white bread, tofu, sugar, and highly processed foods, and she quit drinking three years ago.

To be clear, there is no solid medical evidence that high alkaline foods are beneficial, but doctors do agree that veggies and fruit are always a healthy choice. When it comes to food and willpower, Ripa had said she struggles like everyone else, but making good choices results in strong habits that become easier to maintain. Ripa also makes use of alkalizing supplements. Scroll down to learn more about her personal trainer and the exercise method that keeps her arms toned and her body fit.