Cindy Crawford Shows Agility Bouncing On Trampoline

Let's take a look at the diet that keeps the Supermodel's body healthy. Cindy, who is mom to supermodel Kaia Gerber, is not really into packaged food, but she does not have too many restrictions on her diet. She made sure she had a protein shake every morning before having salad, sometimes including chicken, and for dinner, she had sushi. She mentioned, "I could easily be vegetarian, but it's not practical with my family. I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time".