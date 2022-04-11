Cindy Crawford Shows Agility Bouncing On Trampoline

Shutterstock | 564025

Health & Lifestyle
Ashabi Azeez

American model and actress Cindy Crawford is a famous Supermodel known for her well-shaped legs. The model flexed her limb strength in a short clip she posted on Instagram for a ''Jump starting weekend.'' 

The Latest

NFL News: Brian Flores Nixed Tom Brady's Move To The Dolphins

NFL News: Niners' Deebo Samuel Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Non-QB Player

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Haven't Offered Trea Turner An Extension

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Chris Sale Claims Astros Weren't The Only Cheaters In 2017

Donald Trump Is Still Popular In Key Battleground States, Poll Finds

Limb Strength

Shutterstock | 1296406

Being known for her striking figure, Cindy does not hesitate to display her sculpted legs on social media. The long-time supermodel flaunted her limb strength to 6.2 million Instagram fans. The video showed the model dressed in a black top and yoga pants while jumping on a trampoline. The agility of her limbs was displayed in how she could easily jump on the trampoline without losing her stand or getting tired. The workout was more like a fun exercise to her. She captioned the post, "Jump starting my weekend." 

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Sculpted Legs

Shutterstock | 842284

Another of the Supermodel's posts on Instagram sent her fans into a frenzy over her perfect legs. The stunning and elegant look featured her in a blue high-slit gown. Other accessories included gold open-toe heels and two big gold bracelets. The high slit gave a perfect view of her sculpted legs as she gave a walking pose. The outfit proved that the model was indeed a fashion icon. Fans flooded in with comments on the magnificent and elegant appearance of the model, calling her "Stunning" and "An elegant and perfect young Lady as always." 

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Toning It All Up

Shutterstock | 842245

To look radiant and gorgeous as always required consistent workouts, and the American Supermodel was up for the task. According to Women's Health, a glimpse of the workout routine that has been extremely effective for the model's figure was shared with her fans. It included a series of workouts like standing bicycle crunch, sumo squats with side-to-side crunches, low plank with side sways, and low planks with knee taps. Aside from the usual workout routine in the gym, the fit model made sure she exercised outside, either running, using the stairs, or doing one leg step-ups with weight and weighted squats.

Healthy Dieting

Shutterstock | 673594

Let's take a look at the diet that keeps the Supermodel's body healthy. Cindy, who is mom to supermodel Kaia Gerber, is not really into packaged food, but she does not have too many restrictions on her diet. She made sure she had a protein shake every morning before having salad, sometimes including chicken, and for dinner, she had sushi. She mentioned, "I could easily be vegetarian, but it's not practical with my family. I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time". 

Read Next

Must Read

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Toned Legs In Spain

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Olympian Simone Biles Displays Firm Glutes Poolside

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.