Alessandra Ambrosio's versatility in fashion is extraordinary. The Brazilian-American model has worked on countless high-class fashion projects over the years, and she always fits into any role. Ambrosio stuns in dresses, dazzles in pants, and she is totally igniting when it comes to swimwear.
Alessandra Ambrosio In Bikini 'Cruising The Caribbean'
Ambrosio's Love For Bathing Suits
Ambrosio's swimwear fashion is on a higher classic level. The 40-year-old super model's closet is filled with some of the finest bathing suits in fashion history. In addition to having good taste in bikinis, the model and fashion designer has a body that makes swimwear captivating to any audience. Ambrosio's uniqueness has earned her projects with some of fashion's big names, and she is always ready to flaunt her perfect features.
Caribbean Cruise
With Ambrosio's body that makes any outfit look stunning, it is no surprise that she is the first spokesmodel for the Victoria's PINK line. However, Ambrosio always has an official reason to share her beautiful figure and fashion preference with fans. The fashionista recently greeted her Instagram fans with her red and white strap bathing suit that exposed her flawless skin to the sun. The snap showed Ambrosio wearing dark shades as she basked in her beauty hour. She rocked her two-piece swimsuit with a white kimono that spread around as she lay on a deck. Fans could not stop gushing over the snap, and they flooded the comments with appreciation.
The picture was captioned "Cruising the Caribbean"
Sunkissed
For Ambrosio, summer is about enjoying the warmth and wearing fashionable bathing suits. One of her recent Instagram posts includes images of herself basking in the sunlight as she enjoyed her time in an infinity pool. Ambrosio rocked a two-piece swimwear in the snaps, and she looked igniting with her hair that fell around her shoulders. The two white birds in the background of her first snap made the images more adorable. The model's 10.9 million Instagram followers appreciated the look, with one noting "So Gorgeous and Flawless."
Another person acknowledged the model's beauty, and many others shared the red heart and fire emojis.
Blissful Summer
There is no doubt summer is more fun when spending it with loved ones, and Ambrosio has done that. The CAA Model had a getaway in the Bahamas with her new boyfriend, Richard Lee, and the PDA was nonstop. Ambrósio passionately kissed Lee as they enjoyed their spring break vacation at New Providence. Photos from the vacation shared on social media feature Ambrosio rocking a skimpy two-piece swimwear while Lee wore shorts. Lee is Ambrósio's first public romance since her two-year relationship with Alanui co-designer Nicoló Oddi ended. The new couple started dating on December 14, 2020, and are still going stronger.