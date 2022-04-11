Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung is making waves with her stylish dresses. The Squid Game star has been giving out some trendy looks. The 27-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a deep-plunging black dress.
HoYeon Jung Stuns In Deep-Plunging Dress
Stylish In Black
The Squid Game actress is making waves with her stylish dresses, making her hard to ignore. In November 2021, Jung attended the tenth annual LACMA Artwork+Film Gala in Los Angeles, looking dapper in a flared floor-length black dress with a deep plunging neckline. She had on a simple silver necklace with a single gold stud that rested between her collarbones. She paired the necklace with a matching ring. Her hair was swept back in a bun with brown bangs framing her face. The next slide was am up-close image of Jung's facial features which were nothing short of radiant, enthralling her 23.8 million Instagram admirers.
Becoming A Global Ambassador
In October 2021, the 26-year-old was announced as Louis Vuitton's Global Ambassador. Jung shared a photo of the shot on her Instagram page. She posed in a white jacket with gold buttons and gold detailing on the collars and sleeves. Silky thighs were on display as she sat cross-legged on a black stool. She topped the look with black and white sling back heels and a black bag. The movie star who was first a model, also had on gold stud earrings.
'Squid Game' Season Two
Since the new release of the first season of Squid Game, the South Korean drama has become the most-watched Netflix content and has won three SAG Awards this year. There have been a lot of speculations about whether or not there will be a second season. While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the PGA Awards ceremony, squid game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he has been brainstorming ideas for the next season of the killer survival drama. He assured fans that "there would be more great games" in the next season.
Kang Sae-Byeok Might Have A Twin
When asked if some cast members would be returning for season two, the Squid Game creator revealed that most of them would not return, but he would try to do something to bring them back to season 2. Keeping fans on our toes, Jung's character Kang Sae-Byeok might have a twin sister in season 2. Jung replied that she might dye her hair and "do a little like plastic surgery." Kwang revealed that although he tried hard to make it a successful show, the massive success of the killer survival drama came as a bit of a surprise.