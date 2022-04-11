HoYeon Jung Stuns In Deep-Plunging Dress

Since the new release of the first season of Squid Game, the South Korean drama has become the most-watched Netflix content and has won three SAG Awards this year. There have been a lot of speculations about whether or not there will be a second season. While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the PGA Awards ceremony, squid game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he has been brainstorming ideas for the next season of the killer survival drama. He assured fans that "there would be more great games" in the next season.