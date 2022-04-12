Kylie Jenner Impresses In Leggy Balmain Minidress

Getty | Bryan Bedder

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a cinched and leggy minidress back in 2020, and it was enough of a wower to wind up on the Balmain Instagram account. The makeup mogul, 24, stunned as she modeled a bejeweled and multicolor dress from the luxury French designer earlier in the pandemic, posing amid limestone balustrades and chic steps for an outdoor glam shot.

Kylie was showing off her killer figure in the sultry snap, also confirming her loyalty to a label that's totally back in vogue. Check it out below.

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Stuns In Balmain

Getty | Bryan Bedder

Scroll for the photo. Jenner is no stranger to Balmain, having donned it for a Kylie Cosmetics promo also featuring the brand's creative director and inner Kardashian-circle member, Olivier Rousteing.

The new Hulu star killed it while in the strappy mini, showing off her toned legs and tan as she opted for a cleavage flash in the figure-hugging number - the dress came largely in red, with pops of yellow, turquoise, and purple across it. A corset-like finish running all the way down the dress upped the ante as Kylie posed with both hands close to her face and her long dark hair down and slightly messy.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

Balmain was quick to tag Kylie in the caption, writing: "Warm glam on @kyliejenner as she wears the completely embellished mini dress from the #BALMAINRE21 collection."

Balmain continues to dress the A-Listers, from actress Zendaya to its latest promo face, model Gigi Hadid. Kylie, meanwhile, is focusing on expanding her own empire, one now including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and Kylie Baby. Earlier this year, the star welcomed her second child, a son, shared with rapper Travis Scott.

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Realizing Her Fame

2020 also brought headlines as Kylie opened up on her fame and rise to being the richest Kardashian-Jenner. The youngest member of the reality clan spoke to Harper's Bazaar, stating:

“I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started. Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

A Famous Life

Getty | Raymond Hall

Touching on superstardom as she raises 2018-born daughter Stormi, Kylie added:

"It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

WWE Becky Lynch In Bikini Flaunts Taut Backside

Selena Gomez Spreads Legs In Skintight Balenciaga

Surfer Kassia Meador Shows Off Tattoos In Bikini

Demi Rose In Bikini Shows Off 'Innocence'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.