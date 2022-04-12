Lisa Rinna 'Loud And Proud' In Shirtless Versace

Lisa Rinna killed it in a shirtless Versace look while announcing she was "loud and proud" last year. The 58-year-old Bravo star gave a giant nod to Donatella Versace as she ushered in a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in May 2021, posting a statement Instagram share and upping her designer game in her luxury ensemble.

The Rinna Beauty founder posed in a bright green getup, even matching her high heels to her pantsuit, one worn shirtless and with a bit of a cleavage flash. Check it out below.