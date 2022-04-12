Lisa Rinna 'Loud And Proud' In Shirtless Versace

Getty | Steven Simione

Lisa Rinna killed it in a shirtless Versace look while announcing she was "loud and proud" last year. The 58-year-old Bravo star gave a giant nod to Donatella Versace as she ushered in a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in May 2021, posting a statement Instagram share and upping her designer game in her luxury ensemble.

The Rinna Beauty founder posed in a bright green getup, even matching her high heels to her pantsuit, one worn shirtless and with a bit of a cleavage flash. Check it out below.

Stuns In Versace Look

Scroll for the photo. Lisa posed on terracotta-tiled floors and backed by old-fashioned wooden doors. The reality star drew attention to her slender silhouette, wearing a tapered and tight pair of leaf-print pants in multi-tonal green, with a classic-cut and shirtless blazer matching it perfectly.

Rinna was photographed striking a pose as she gazed sideways, also rocking pointed-toe and green stiletto heels, plus a discreet but likely expensive necklace. Her signature choppy hair was all highlighted blonde, and she went nude with a sexy lip and full face of makeup.

See More Photos Below

The mom of two, this year seeing daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin fronting Versace, tagged an array of designer brands, including Balenciaga for the footwear and YSL, possible for the cosmetics. "Loud and Proud in Versace," she wrote, adding: "#RHOBH IS BACK TONIGHT."

A like was quickly left by fellow reality star Kris Jenner. Fans, meanwhile, gushed over the look as they left Lisa over 42,000 likes.

Daughters Are Fronting Versace

The latest sees Lisa proudly sharing the news that her model daughters are promoting Versace. The brand is focusing on sister power, this year tapping rapper Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina, plus supermodel duo Bella and Gigi Hadid. Sharing photos of her brood and the campaign this month, Lisa wrote: "Versace Versace Versace! ✨Then & Now @versace @delilahbelle @ameliagray #VersaceLaMedusaMini #Sisters ❤️."

Running Rinna Beauty

Getty | Araya Doheny

Lisa continues to run her own brand, Rinna Beauty. "There’s nothing holding me back from creating exactly what I love and what works for me. And then, of course, the sky is the limit. I see Rinna Beauty as a true lifestyle brand," Lisa stated last year, this as her $45 Lip Kits become a must-have item.

"I didn’t have to fit into any mold. I didn’t have to use certain fabrications or a certain price range. I can do whatever I thought was best, and that included being vegan, as well as paraben-free and PETA-certified cruelty-free," she added.

