Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Miley Cyrus made it a Hot Girl Summer, all right. In 2021, the former Hannah Montana star stunned her Instagram followers with a little bikini action, going super-minimal in a tiny two-piece and even showing off a makeup-free face.

Posting video footage and stills for her 164 million+ fans, the "Prisoner" hitmaker showcased her super-slim figure and her love of fun pool looks, with the post also shouting out another major music face. Here, Miley was giving a nod to rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her trademark Hot Girl Summer phrase.