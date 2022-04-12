Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Miley Cyrus made it a Hot Girl Summer, all right. In 2021, the former Hannah Montana star stunned her Instagram followers with a little bikini action, going super-minimal in a tiny two-piece and even showing off a makeup-free face.

Posting video footage and stills for her 164 million+ fans, the "Prisoner" hitmaker showcased her super-slim figure and her love of fun pool looks, with the post also shouting out another major music face. Here, Miley was giving a nod to rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her trademark Hot Girl Summer phrase.

Stuns In Skimpy Bikini

Scroll for the video. Miley posed indoors and super-chill. The Happy Hippie Foundation founder sat on patterned, tiled floors partially covered by a rug. She peeped her toned thighs and super-taut abs while in a swirly-print and duo-toned green bikini.

The string swimwear came with a halterneck finish and offered a slight cleavage flash, with Miley also highlighting her golden tan. She gazed into the camera with a neutral expression just about entering a smile, showing off her stunning facial features, thick brows, and plump pout.

See More Photos Below

In a caption, the pop sensation told fans: "It's been a hot girl summer for like 3 years straight. no break." That summer also marked Cyrus shouting out Black Lives Matter and supporting her fellow Black artists in the music industry. Referencing Stallion, she wrote:

"Be nice to your friends. you never know when they are gonna start bad a** female owned/ran businesses."

April 2022 brings fresh music headlines for Miley, who released her last Plastic Hearts album in 2020. She's just dropped a new live music album, and the promo has been in-your-face.

New Album Drops

On March 27, Miley told her Instagram followers: "My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!"

Referencing her Attention: Miley Live album, the star added: "This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!"

Racy Cover

The cover for Cyrus' new EP shows a peachy backside that's thong-clad. For more, give Miley's Instagram a follow.

