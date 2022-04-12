With a career that now spans two generations (and counting), Elizabeth Hurley is a British actress that has not only made a name for herself in her native England but has crossed the Atlantic to generate a large following stateside as well.
Elizabeth Hurley In Swimsuit Turns Up The Heat
The Latest
Elizabeth Hurley Is Not Going Anywhere!
In her 50s, Hurley has branched out beyond her days as an actress and model to include a career that turned her into a mini-mogul and a ‘jill’ of all trades. With her Instagram following hovering at around 2.3 million, it is clear that wherever she goes and whatever she does, her fans are intrigued and interested in what’s next!
Liz, At Play
Her social media followers are used to seeing Liz and her gorgeous body on display in various locales and an even more expansive collection of swimsuit choices. In one recent photo, Liz chose a leopard print two-piece bikini to wear for a beach photo with a white robe as the finishing touch.
Arms outspread, it seems as if Hurley is inviting everyone to join her there. And there is absolutely no one that would say no to such an invitation judging from the joyous photos!
Not Even An Injury Can Slow Her Down (Much)
Even when injured, Liz Hurley seems to glow, and after injuring her ankle, Liz posted a photo of herself recuperating in Austria, where she still managed to look great. With her leg wrapped and propped up, Liz snapped a photo that showed off her beautiful figure and the backdrop of the Austrian mountains.
Her fans wished her a full recovery, and with her joie de vivre always on display, there is no question that the mother of one will bounce back in no time!
She Champions Mature Women Too!
Looking glorious in a one-piece from her own swimsuit collection, Liz is an inspiration for women over the age of 40, and she has lauded others in her field that are still relevant and making waves as they age. When she was recently seen at a fashion show in Milan, she raved about the older supermodels there commanding the runways yet again, stating:
"These girls, they're all in their late 40s or 50s, and they look magnificent. And then, of course, they were much younger models there with them. It was very inclusive on every level and it felt great to see it. The press loved it, the audience loved it and the girls loved it."
Add Liz to this list because she looks great and deserves all the flowers for her decision to live life to the fullest at ANY age!