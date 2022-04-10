NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Hornets Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Charlotte For Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee & Draft Pick

After being eliminated from playoff contention, rumors surrounding former MVP Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers have started to heat up. With his underwhelming performance and struggle to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are expected to part with Westbrook in the 2022 NBA offseason. Finding a taker for Westbrook would be a tough task for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

To get rid of Westbrook and his massive salary, the Lakers would have to give up a future first-round pick and willingly accept another bad contract in the process.