NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Trade

Getty | Harry How

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the NBA superstars frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to announce their plans for the 2022 NBA offseason, but with the team expected to undergo a major roster overhaul, some people think that Davis could be used as a trade chip to improve their roster around LeBron James.

Despite his current health issues, several NBA teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Davis should he and the Lakers decide to part ways this summer.

Blockbuster Knicks-Lakers Trade

Getty | Ronald Martinez

One of the top trade destinations for Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Davis from the Lakers this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.

If the trade becomes a reality, Piercey believes it would help both teams fill up the needs to improve their roster.

Knicks Take A Huge Gamble On Anthony Davis

Getty | Christian Petersen

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a massive gamble for the Knicks since they would be throwing away their young franchise cornerstone for an injury-riddled superstar like Davis. If the Knicks make the trade, it only means that they have an immense faith that Davis could lead them back to title contention. When healthy, Davis is still one of the best active players in the NBA.

His potential arrival in New York would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor and give them a legitimate No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor. After acquiring Davis, the Knicks' next move should be to surround him with quality players who would help him carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Anthony Davis Would Welcome A Trade To Knicks

Getty | Sean M. Haffey

Davis hasn't shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Purple and Gold. While addressing the rumors surrounding his future in the league, Davis said in an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he "loves it in L.A." However, if the Lakers decide to end their partnership this summer, Davis would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Knicks.

Like the Lakers, the Knicks are also a big-market team and one of the most successful franchises in the NBA. It's worth noting that when he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Davis mentioned the Knicks as one of his preferred landing spots.

Lakers Get A Young Star & Role Players For Anthony Davis

Getty | Patrick Smith

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that the tandem of James and Davis could bring another NBA championship title to Los Angeles. Aside from helping them get rid of an injury-prone star and his massive contract, the hypothetical trade would give the Lakers a young player with superstar potential in Barrett, a promising big man in Toppin, and a couple of role players in Burks and Noel.

Acquiring Barrett in the potential trade would help the Lakers bridge the gap to the next era of L.A.'s basketball in the scenario that James leaves or permanently ends his NBA career

