NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Trade

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the NBA superstars frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to announce their plans for the 2022 NBA offseason, but with the team expected to undergo a major roster overhaul, some people think that Davis could be used as a trade chip to improve their roster around LeBron James.

Despite his current health issues, several NBA teams are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Davis should he and the Lakers decide to part ways this summer.