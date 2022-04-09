'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Admits To Falling Apart In Aspen

Noella Bergener went through some major emotions on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. After traveling to Aspen with her cast mates amid a nasty feud with Heather Dubrow, who recently slammed her as "thirsty." Everything Bergener had been dealing with in recent months, including her divorce from estranged husband James and the death of her father seemed to hit at her once.

Looking back at her emotional eruption on the RHOC: After Show on April 6, Bergener admitted that she needed to get her mental health in check.