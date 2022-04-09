Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Jessica Biel may be known for her many film roles, including Stealth, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hitchcock. But off-screen, Biel likes to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Behind her radiant smile, Biel also struts a fit and toned figure.

While many in Hollywood exercise and eat well, it doesn't take a fitness guru to look like Biel. Active on social media, the actor often shares videos of herself working out and enjoying nature. So what are Biel's secrets? Here are her tenants of healthy living.

Abs Of Steel

Shutterstock | 2914948

Much of Biel's success in the gym is thanks to her trainer Jason Walsh, who has other famous clients like Ben Affleck, Sofia Bush, and Reese Witherspoon. But Walsh has also shared some of his workouts on how he helps Biel get in shape.

For one, Biel sticks to a punishing but rewarding set of plyometrics. This helps Biel shed pounds and tone her core. Biel does various yoga and cardio as part of her training. She also does power lunges and works with a medicine ball as well.

According to Walsh, via Pop Workouts, he said, "Don't build a six-pack, but they flatten abs. Jessica hates them, but she powers through."

On Working Out

Shutterstock | 564025

Jessica Biel has a specific philosophy when it comes to working out. She tries to stay hyperaware of any progress that she makes. Exercise helps her keep a presence in her body's journey.

"I'm aware of how my muscles feel, what it feels like when anything changes. Playing sports and being physical helps me maintain that sort of relationship with my own body. So when I'm doing something or performing in a physical role, I understand that," Jessica told ESPN.

Hiking and 'Exercise Dates'

Shutterstock | 842245

But it's not all gym visits either. Biel knows that sometimes you have to combine work and fun. So say hello to the exercise date. Why go to the movies or out to dinner when you can engage in something a little more active? You can't say exercising with a partner isn't a unique and rewarding way to spend time together. She also has an avid love for the outdoors as well.

New Health Initiative

Shutterstock | 1092671

Back in 2021, Biel decided to share her lifestyle with everyone. She launched the wellness brand Kinderfarms.

"We just said, 'You know what, we can do better than this,'" Biel says. "It's like once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about like, 'Well, I wouldn't put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid's body?'

