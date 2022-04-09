Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Jessica Biel may be known for her many film roles, including Stealth, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hitchcock. But off-screen, Biel likes to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Behind her radiant smile, Biel also struts a fit and toned figure.
While many in Hollywood exercise and eat well, it doesn't take a fitness guru to look like Biel. Active on social media, the actor often shares videos of herself working out and enjoying nature. So what are Biel's secrets? Here are her tenants of healthy living.