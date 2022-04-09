Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Much of Biel's success in the gym is thanks to her trainer Jason Walsh, who has other famous clients like Ben Affleck, Sofia Bush, and Reese Witherspoon. But Walsh has also shared some of his workouts on how he helps Biel get in shape.

For one, Biel sticks to a punishing but rewarding set of plyometrics. This helps Biel shed pounds and tone her core. Biel does various yoga and cardio as part of her training. She also does power lunges and works with a medicine ball as well.

According to Walsh, via Pop Workouts, he said, "Don't build a six-pack, but they flatten abs. Jessica hates them, but she powers through."