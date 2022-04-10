Jennifer Lopez Can't Go Without An Ab Workout, Even On Her Birthdays

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most widely discussed celebrities on the Internet due to her perfect figure. And yes, the 52-year-old workout routine is as intense as one would imagine.

Every muscle on the Hustlers star's body was achieved through hard work and determination. Even on her birthday, she still stays faithful to workout routines. While many people would use their birthday as an excuse to skip the gym and indulge in their favorite foods and treats, Jennifer sticks to her workout schedule.

Keep scrolling to see how the Hollywood diva stays fit at 52.