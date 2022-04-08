MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi Haven't Talked About An Extension

With his start against the Yankees, Eovaldi joins Jon Lester, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Dennis Eckersley, and Luis Tiant as the only Red Sox pitchers to start on three-plus Opening Days. When asked about it, Eovaldi claimed how staying healthy has been his no. 1 priority over the years:
“Anytime you’re in the same category as those guys, everything they’ve been able to accomplish in their careers, I had no idea about it coming into it,” Eovaldi told The Athletic. “But when I found out, it’s just a huge honor to be able to have your name alongside theirs. (Starting the opener) definitely means a lot to me, especially with all the injuries I’ve had in the past and a lot of the times I wasn’t available at the beginning of the season. For these last three years, to be healthy has been the main thing for me.”