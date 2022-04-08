MLB Rumors: Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi Haven't Talked About An Extension

Getty | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

Sports
Ernesto Cova

With Chris Sale set to miss the first chunk of the season and a starting rotation that's still taking shape, the Boston Red Sox will heavily rely on Nathan Eovaldi's arm.

While never an elite hurler, Eovaldi has been a synonym of consistency throughout his career and is fresh off having a very solid season for Alex Cora's team.

Eovaldi Makes Red Sox History

Getty | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

With his start against the Yankees, Eovaldi joins Jon Lester, Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens, Dennis Eckersley, and Luis Tiant as the only Red Sox pitchers to start on three-plus Opening Days. When asked about it, Eovaldi claimed how staying healthy has been his no. 1 priority over the years:

“Anytime you’re in the same category as those guys, everything they’ve been able to accomplish in their careers, I had no idea about it coming into it,” Eovaldi told The Athletic. “But when I found out, it’s just a huge honor to be able to have your name alongside theirs. (Starting the opener) definitely means a lot to me, especially with all the injuries I’ve had in the past and a lot of the times I wasn’t available at the beginning of the season. For these last three years, to be healthy has been the main thing for me.”

Eovaldi Is Open To Negotiations

Getty | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox need to make a decision about Eovaldi's future. He's set to become a free agent and they didn't reach out to him during the shortened offseason. Yet, he's willing to negotiate as midseason as he wants to stay put at Fenway:

“I don’t know if that was the plan or not, (but) I’d be willing to,” Eovaldi said. “I want to go out there and focus on what I have to do, and as long as I’m able to go out there and take care of my business out there, it should make it easier for them to make the decision that they choose.”

He Won't Take This For Granted

Getty | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

Eovaldi knows that he's been privileged to represent one of the most storied franchises in sports history, which is why he knows he's got to bring his A-game this season to continue proving his worth:

“Even (Tuesday) when I was able to come out and play catch, you’re walking back out there onto the big-league field as opposed to the spring training field, it has a different feeling to it,” Eovaldi said. “Having pitched at Yankee Stadium before, I know the crowd is going to bring a lot more energy and being able to go out there facing the Yankees, you want to go out there, set the tone for your guys.”

Xander Bogaerts' Decision Is Also An Issue

Getty | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

Eovaldi's extension isn't the only priority for Chaim Bloom's office. Xander Bogaerts declined to sign a deal and, unlike his teammate, he's not going to engage in negotiations throughout the season.

Boston got a big insurance policy in the offseason in Trevor Story, yet Eovaldi has become one of the marquee names of the franchise.

