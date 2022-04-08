CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon Shows Off Athletic Legs

During the CrossFit Opens. Danielle's workout was more intense considering the fierce nature of the competition. The Morning Chalk Up trailed one of her workouts and documented it on their website and it included, 10 minutes of AMRAPS, 25ft OH Walking Lunges using 115/75 Lbs. weights (dumbbells), 8 thrusters, another 25ft Overhead Walking Lunges (without weights), and 16 Toes to Bar.

She also detailed her break time and exercise intensity saying,

"I would shoot for unbroken on the first set of lunges & thrusters. Take a short break before the second set of lunges and break the toes to bar up in the beginning into 2 sets."