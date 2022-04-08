CrossFit athlete famous for her blue hair, Danielle Brandon showed off her incredible strength in a series of posts featuring her lifting heavyweights. The 26-year-old rose to fame in 2019 after her impressive debut in the CrossFit Games that summer. She continued rising in the ranks and further impressed audiences when she won the 8th event at the just-concluded Games in 2021.
CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon Shows Off Athletic Legs
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pelicans Trade Sends Brandon Ingram To New York For Four Players & Draft Picks
Showing Off Her Strength
The CrossFit athlete showed her arm strength lifting hundreds of pounds in steel weights. She wore regular sportswear featuring cropped tops and leggings to allow fluid movement and flaunt her ripped muscles. Danielle trained tirelessly before the CrossFit Opens to ensure she was prepared to face the best in the competition.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Overhead Reaches For Ripped Biceps And Strength
Danielle does regular CrossFit exercises including bench presses, dumbbell snatches, and weight squats to build her biceps and legs strength. According to Physique Formula Diet, the athlete focuses on Overhead Reverse Lunges which she calls Successory Work even though many of her colleagues don't fancy the routine. It prepares her by loosening her arms flexibility for the challenges ahead in the CrossFit Games including lifting really heavyweights. Knowing the amount of effort Danielle puts into her arm exercises, it's only right that she gained recognition for winning the Reverse Handstand Walk event.
Active Season Workout
During the CrossFit Opens. Danielle's workout was more intense considering the fierce nature of the competition. The Morning Chalk Up trailed one of her workouts and documented it on their website and it included, 10 minutes of AMRAPS, 25ft OH Walking Lunges using 115/75 Lbs. weights (dumbbells), 8 thrusters, another 25ft Overhead Walking Lunges (without weights), and 16 Toes to Bar.
She also detailed her break time and exercise intensity saying,
"I would shoot for unbroken on the first set of lunges & thrusters. Take a short break before the second set of lunges and break the toes to bar up in the beginning into 2 sets."
Individual Vs. CrossFit Opens Position
By the end of this year's CrossFit Open Quarter-Finals, Danielle finished 21st in the USA, 27th in North America, and 56th Worldwide - a heavy demotion from her previous stats (7th USA< 7th North America, 13th Worldwide). She still has time to move up on the ranks, however, since the Semi-Finals are just around the corner.
Following her Individual Quarter-Finals 3rd position placement, Danielle has a chance at the top spot in the Finals.