In a grueling sport that involves lots of athleticism and precision, Maya Gabeira is at the elite level and is considered a groundbreaker. With her penchant for inspiring others and reveling in her ability to balance both the sport's pace with her other ambitions, it is no wonder that she is described as an unofficial spokesperson for female athletes in any sport, let alone hers.

To date, her Instagram followers number over 620,000, and her fans can get a sense of her life from the stylish swimsuit photos or the daily workouts she does on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. With her native Brazil as the backdrop for many, her followers are always in for a gorgeous eyeful of sand, surfing, and swimsuits!