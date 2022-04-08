The surfer looks graceful and in peak condition in several new photos on her social media.
Maya Gabeira In Bikini Is A Sight To Behold
Maya Gabeira Is A Groundbreaker!
In a grueling sport that involves lots of athleticism and precision, Maya Gabeira is at the elite level and is considered a groundbreaker. With her penchant for inspiring others and reveling in her ability to balance both the sport's pace with her other ambitions, it is no wonder that she is described as an unofficial spokesperson for female athletes in any sport, let alone hers.
To date, her Instagram followers number over 620,000, and her fans can get a sense of her life from the stylish swimsuit photos or the daily workouts she does on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. With her native Brazil as the backdrop for many, her followers are always in for a gorgeous eyeful of sand, surfing, and swimsuits!
Maya Gabeira Rides The Big Waves Effortlessly
Her prowess in the sport is nearly unparalleled, and Maya has won the Billabong XXL Global Big Wave Awards four consecutive times (from 2007 to 2010) in the Best Female Performance category. In 2010, she received the 2010 Teen Choice Award for Best Female Action Sports Star. In 2012, she won the XXL Big Wave Awards for Girls Best Overall Performance for the 5th time.
These titles and more cement her reputation on the waves, but that's not all she is famous for. Maya can be seen relaxing in beautiful swimsuits that show off her toned legs and flat abs on many Instagram posts. In one recent post, she can be seen in a multi-colored one-piece swimsuit that shows off her tanned and toned arms as she holds a surfboard off the coast in Brazil.
Maya And Guinness, Plus Her Other Series Of Firsts
She excels on the waves, and in 2020, Maya set a new world record for Guinness when she surfed the largest wave ever for a woman. It was previously set at 73.5 feet and was an impressive record to put on her resume. Before that, Maya was the first woman to surf the Alaskan Sea in 2008. And in another first, Gabeira was the first to surf California's Ghost Trees and Tahiti's Teahupoo.
Maya's Keys To Success
It may sound cliché, but Maya believes there are four components to her career that have made her one of the most successful of all time. Those keys are practice, sacrifice, passion, and dedication. These have provided the road to success that has taken Maya to the next level of surfing, and she continues to climb!