Dua Lipa Feels Nostalgic By YSL Fragrance

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

chisom

YSL fragrance ambassador Dua Lipa sat down with the beauty arm of the French brand to answer some questions about her perfume of choice. One particular question evoked nostalgia in the singer as she reminisced on her childhood, and that's the thing about scents. They can transport you to a time in your life so vividly it feels like deja vu!

Summertime In London

Getty | Frazer Harrison

Dua Lipa sat down for a short Q & A session talking about the Libre perfume. She arrived at the interview in a chic velvet black blazer with shiny black lapels and matching leather pants. The pop star styled her hair with one end behind her ear and the other hanging loosely to the side. When asked,

"What does this scent remind you of?"

She replied,

"Orange Blossom, it's quite funny. It really reminds me of walking home from school in London on a really warm summer's day. There's something about it that makes me feel really nostalgic."

Lavender, Orange Blossom, And Musk For Empowerment

YSL Libre, which translates to Freedom in English, is for people who live on their own terms. It has a cool lavender scent as the base note with a sensual orange blossom fragrance as the top note and a Musk accord to bind it all together. The combination is bold and commands attention once you enter a room.

What Does YSL Libre Represent?

Getty | NurPhoto

According to the official site, YSL Libre is,

"a bold floral fragrance for women... [it] combines luscious notes of lavender essence and orange blossom with a daring infusion of musk accord for a revolutionary floral fusion with a dash of fire.... ideal for the independent woman who wants to live freely."

Dua joined the YSL family in 2019 and spoke about what Freedom meant to her. She said it's about strength and empowerment for women. Refinery29 reported her saying,

"It's kind of the merging of worlds where [men and women] are, and should be treated as, equals. That in and of itself is freedom. Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to express their freedom the way that they want to, especially women. We constantly get criticized for doing the things that we are rightfully entitled to," she says. "[This fragrance] is a hopeful statement. It's something we want to aspire towards."

Revolutionary Advancement

YSL Perfumes is revolutionizing the industry with its new in-store tech aid that chooses the perfect personalized fragrances for consumers. The parent company L'Oréal partnered with Emotiv, a neuroscience company, to create a headset that matches each user's individual preference.

Glossy says,

"When visiting a YSL store, customers will receive a fragrance consultation by donning a multi-sensor EEG-based headset that measures neuron responses and corresponds them to fragrance preferences."

