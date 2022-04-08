Dua Lipa Feels Nostalgic By YSL Fragrance

According to the official site, YSL Libre is,
"a bold floral fragrance for women... [it] combines luscious notes of lavender essence and orange blossom with a daring infusion of musk accord for a revolutionary floral fusion with a dash of fire.... ideal for the independent woman who wants to live freely."
Dua joined the YSL family in 2019 and spoke about what Freedom meant to her. She said it's about strength and empowerment for women. Refinery29 reported her saying,
"It's kind of the merging of worlds where [men and women] are, and should be treated as, equals. That in and of itself is freedom. Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to express their freedom the way that they want to, especially women. We constantly get criticized for doing the things that we are rightfully entitled to," she says. "[This fragrance] is a hopeful statement. It's something we want to aspire towards."