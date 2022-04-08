Surfer Stephanie Gilmore Is All Smiles In Bikini

Sure, she undoubtedly has the athleticism to pull off her impressive feats, but Stephanie also lives a full life outside of surfing, and can often be seen on her social media enjoying her downtime in amazing photoshoots in some of the many swimsuits that she models for other brands. With the amount of training she does, she looks effortless and chic in great one-pieces that accentuate her toned physique. In one post, she wears a ribbed pink bikini with her surfboard as an accessory – a look that her fans were all on board for!