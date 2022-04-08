Michelle Lewin is summer-ready in her sexy bikini, and she wants her followers to be too. The fitness trainer showed the 14 million-plus Instagram audience what she's working with as motivation to get themselves to the gym. She advised followers interested in getting a summer body, a.k.a. body that looks great in swimwear, to start preparing now because the season change is almost upon us (in a month). Lewin reintroduced her fitness business and an upgraded "Get-it-now" routine that works wonders in a short period instead of the long-term routines with delayed results.
Michelle Lewin Struts In Bikini
Michelle Does A 360 Twirl
Michelle's ripped abs and entire body muscles bulge underneath her turquoise bikini. The top had a deep V underwire separating each cup, holding her bust firmly in place while the strap formed an X at her back. Michelle's bikini bottom was a thong highlighting her glutes and toned thighs. The fitness trainer did a 360 twirl giving her fans a full view of every angle to see the possibilities of following her new workout routine. Michelle had a bright smile with her platinum blonde hair piled atop her head in a messy, bun.
Introducing BUILT45
Lewin's secret to a "Bitch/Beach" body (it's all the same to her) is a 45-second/rep and 45 second/rest daily workout. She calls the routine BUILT45, and it's available on the fitness app - FITPLAN.
"Bitch Body? Or Beach Body?🤨🤷🏼♀️Tricky one, sure… But, to reach that goal for this coming summer, you gotta start pretty much NOW (well, Monday) and give it you all!" she started.
The best part about BUILT45 is that it uses little to no equipment for the routines so that everyone can follow easily from their homes.
"Here’s what I’ve been messing with lately: With a lot less machines added, I have just released a brand new 12 week workout plan on the app FITPLAN, called "Built45".
Get Michelle As A Personal Trainer
First, you download the FITPLAN app, then register on the home page to start training. It's instantaneous, stress-free and Michelle becomes your personal trainer. She gives further details in the caption, explaining how interested parties can join her plan. Also, the first week on the app for new subscribers is free.
It's Going To Be Fun
She ended her post on a positive note saying,
"That way, I can be your virtual trainer without you having to worry about 💸💸 We work together to reach your goals... But hey! Let’s get going😎 This will be fun… Let’s get you in shape!!😍"