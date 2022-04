Larsa Pippen shared an intriguing bikini picture on Instagram. The Miami Celebrity appears to enjoy a good day at the beach. The reality star isn't shy about flaunting her bikini body. Larsa's outfits are sure to turn heads as she dazzles in them.

When it comes to making a big statement, The mother of four has no qualms about pulling one up. She was photographed in a sit-down pose wearing a black swimsuit with a V-shaped neckline bralette and the ideal thongs.