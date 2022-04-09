Simone Biles Stuns In Ruched Minidress

Biles stunned fans as she posed in a marigold ruched minidress dress that showed off her muscular legs. The minidress put her gorgeous thighs and calves in full view. She had her hair in two long braids and accessorized with brown sunglasses and a wristwatch.

The beautiful photos had fans in awe as they trooped in numbers to shower her with compliments. In her caption, Simone revealed that she was now going into "do not disturb mode."