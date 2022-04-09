Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is a force to reckon with. The 26-year-old is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, winning 25 World Championships and 7 Olympic medals. The talented gymnast stunned fans as she shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page, which now boasts over 2 million followers.
Simone Biles Stuns In Ruched Minidress
Biles In Marigold Mini Dress
Biles stunned fans as she posed in a marigold ruched minidress dress that showed off her muscular legs. The minidress put her gorgeous thighs and calves in full view. She had her hair in two long braids and accessorized with brown sunglasses and a wristwatch.
The beautiful photos had fans in awe as they trooped in numbers to shower her with compliments. In her caption, Simone revealed that she was now going into "do not disturb mode."
An Ivory Queen
Simone, who was the face of radical self-care on the cover of Essence, shared one of the snaps taken for Essence on her Instagram page. The Olympic medalist was the definition of a black queen as she looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory dress.
The heart-shaped neckline frames her cleavage. Muscular arms rested on her hips as she sat in a magnificent pose. Voluminous dark hair rested against her shoulders. Her nails were painted an ivory color that matched her dress, and her makeup was beautifully done to suit her face.
Mental Health Awareness
Simone's talent as a gymnast is not the only thing fans love about her. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the gymnast made the decision to pull out of several Olympic events due to a physical condition called 'the twisties.'
Her courage in putting her health first has also earned her much admiration and support from fans and colleagues alike. The gymnast has also continued to speak out on imental health awareness issues "I also want to help take the stigma away from therapy and clinicians and medical needs," she said.
A Self-care Icon
Since the Olympic event in 2020, Simone has been elevated to the position of an advocate for mental health. She has since become an icon for younger gymnasts who have been shown how important it is to put your health first. In the poem she presented to Simone at the InStyle Awards ceremony, Amanda Gorman referred to Simone as' The Greatest.'
This same act of self-care earned her a spot in Essence Magazine's November/December issue, which featured Simone Biles alongside Lizzo and Nicole Hannah-Jones as the faces of "Radical self-care."