Joe Biden Not At Risk Of COVID Despite Pelosi Kissing Him, Psaki Says

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Pelosi is apparently asymptomatic and feeling fine, but it appears likely the Democrat passed on the virus to other people, given that she attended an event on Wednesday with dozens of other people.

Former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and numerous other prominent figures were present, and Pelosi came in contact with many of them -- she was even photographed kissing Biden on the cheek.

According to the White House, however, there is no reason for concern.