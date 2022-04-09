The 'RHONJ' star who joined the cast during its third season has made fans dish out sweet comments concerning her timeless beauty. The designer and businesswoman recently posted a gorgeous picture clad in a chocolate brown figure-hugging mini-dress with a brown teddy coat.

The brunette looked stunning with her neckline adorned with a pair of necklaces. The dress hugged her trim figure, presenting the look of a lady in her 20s. Melissa styled her hair in a center part leaving the long tendrils to grace the side of her oval-shaped face. She completed the delightful look with a warm smile.