Melissa Gorga Stuns In Figure-Hugging Minidress

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Melissa Gorga has been receiving compliments on her timeless beauty. The beautiful 43-year-old 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' star posted sizzling photos in a figure-hugging mini-dress on her Instagram page. 

Timeless Beauty

The 'RHONJ' star who joined the cast during its third season has made fans dish out sweet comments concerning her timeless beauty. The designer and businesswoman recently posted a gorgeous picture clad in a chocolate brown figure-hugging mini-dress with a brown teddy coat.

The brunette looked stunning with her neckline adorned with a pair of necklaces. The dress hugged her trim figure, presenting the look of a lady in her 20s. Melissa styled her hair in a center part leaving the long tendrils to grace the side of her oval-shaped face. She completed the delightful look with a warm smile.

 

Stunning Mother

Melissa's look of a young lady in her 20s has got her fans heating up and commenting on her fabulous appearance beside her boys. The mother-of-three posted a picture with her two sons, Gino and Joey.

She looked stunning in a pink mini-dress paired with suede peep-toe ankle boots, sharing it with her 2.5 million followers. The fashionable mother looked gorgeous beside her boys. The comment section was filled with praise. A fan wrote, "Girl, you just keep getting more gorgeous and more fabulous each year," and ended it with a fire emoji. 

Plastic Surgery? 

Many people are curious about how the 'RHONJ' star has continued looking beautiful despite her age. Being a 43-year-old woman with three children and still looking young and sleek has made her fans raise questions about plastic surgery.

When the television personality had a breast implant before the birth of her eldest kids, she made it known to the public. More questions were still raised about how the businesswoman maintained her ageless beauty. Liverampup reported that a source brought to light that the star has done nose surgery twice, though Melissa denied the allegation.

Married Life

Melissa is married to Giuseppe "Joseph" Gorga, who is a real estate developer and the brother of Teresa Giudice, a co-star in 'RHONJ.' The couple had some setbacks in 2019, which included selling their New Jersey mansion to move closer to their kids' school and distinguishing the roles of husband and wife due to their different opinions.

The gorgeous mother and wife assured her fans of their 14 years relationship, which was built on a solid foundation and could withstand any turbulence. Despite any controversy, the couple always found a way back to their happy place. 

