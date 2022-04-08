Brooke Burke Flashes Firm Limbs While "Praying For Light"

The 51-year-old mother of four continues to dish out beautiful looks and fitness moves on Instagram. The TV personality turned fitness instructor said hello to March in a crossed-legged position as she prays for light.

Her firm limbs and toned arms were displayed as she smiled at the camera. Her blonde hair was free as her white-painted finger and toenails were in a full glimpse. Fans showered her with compliments as they praised her beautiful body and feet.