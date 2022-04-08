Brooke Burke Flashes Firm Limbs While "Praying For Light"

Shutterstock | 564025

Health & Lifestyle
Ashabi Azeez

American TV personality and fitness enthusiast Brooke Burke has maintained a youthful look over the years. The former Dancing With The Stars host does not look one bit her age. The fitness enthusiast does not cease to feed us with views of her ageless beauty.

The Latest

Leah McSweeney Was Confused By 'RHONY' Split, Hopes Dorinda Medley Joins' Legacy'

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire LeBron James For Five Players & 2022 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

Joe Biden Not At Risk Of COVID Despite Pelosi Kissing Him, Psaki Says

Trump Says He's Been Investigated More Than Capone, Billy The Kid & Jesse James

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Gorgeous Body On Fleek

Shutterstock | 9037

The 51-year-old mother of four continues to dish out beautiful looks and fitness moves on Instagram. The TV personality turned fitness instructor said hello to March in a crossed-legged position as she prays for light.

Her firm limbs and toned arms were displayed as she smiled at the camera. Her blonde hair was free as her white-painted finger and toenails were in a full glimpse. Fans showered her with compliments as they praised her beautiful body and feet.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Booty Call

Shutterstock | 564025

Brooke never seems to age. The fitness instructor who runs her fitness app took to her Instagram page to announce her new 10-minute booty challenge. She flaunted her gorgeous body in a yellow bikini.

She knelt in a sexy pose in a pool. She knelt on one knee and both hands while pointing the other leg in the air. Toned thighs were on full display. The booty challenge would take 4 weeks to complete. "BOOTY Call🍑 West Coast vibes💥 spring bodies are made in the winter…".

Tour Zendaya's $4 Million Ranch-Style Encino Home

Lucy Liu Presents Muscled Legs In Outdoor Snaps

Brooke Helps You Get Your Dream Body

Shutterstock | 564025

Brooke has got a gorgeous body. The Brooke Burke Body app founder never stops sharing new fitness moves to help you achieve your dream body. The fitness instructor demonstrates a go-to workout in her Malibu home. This workout targets almost key muscles from the shoulders to the legs.

Brooke loves to exercise and has always had a fitness routine. However, she understands that not everyone loves working out as much as she does, which is why she ensures that there's something for everyone on her app. She also adds the element of fun by making it possible for people to choose what part of their body they want to work on.

Home Workouts

Shutterstock | 2914948

It can sometimes get intimidating to go to the gym, which is why Brooke provides home workouts. This home workout helps keep your body in shape while keeping your mind sharp.

The exercises include Kneeling Rear Leg Lifts; Kneeling Rear Leg Lifts into Push-ups, Shoulder Presses With Dumbbells, Elbow-To-Knee Kneeling Crunches, Kickboxing Jabs, Single-Arm Rows In Lunge Position, arm Rotating Elbow Planks followed by a stretch.

Read Next

Must Read

10 Things About Ariana Grande Real Fans Should Know

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Kaia Gerber Shares Beauty Tips She Learned From Mom Cindy Crawford

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.