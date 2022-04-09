When it comes to keeping fit, Amber Heard tops the chart. The actor's Abs has earned roles in superhero movies such as Justice League and Aquaman. Heard's body is sure the epitome of beauty, but she did not remain this good-looking for years without proper body care.
Amber Heard Flaunts Ripped Abs, Sharing 'Kung Fu' Skills
Heard's Taut Abs
Heard is always ready to flaunt her taut body. The 35-year-old Hollywood star showed off her fit stature in an Instagram post displaying some Kung Fu movies. The 3 Days To Kill star rocked body-fitting athleisure and packed her blond curls away from her face in the snap shared. The image received 161 044 likes from her 4.1 Instagram followers. Heard captioned the single photo,
"I know kung fu."
Heard's Typical Day
Heard's social media platforms are full of exercise images for interested fans. She shows her Instagram followers another of her toned arms and abs routines in a snap uploaded on her Instagram page.
The snapshot featured Head in her two-piece athleisure as she demonstrated a workout pattern. She lay on a deep blue-colored floor and showed off her hands and taut stomach. The update was accompanied by a caption that read,
"Another day at the office."
How To Get The Amber-Heard Shape
It is no secret that Heard's figure inspires many at the gym. For years fans eagerly waited to get Heard's workout routine, and fortunately, they did not have to wait too long. The London Field star shared some of her superhero shape exercises, and people couldn't wait to try them.
One of Heard's fitness regimens is the weight-based workouts which help build the muscles. She also does planks which involve supporting her upper body on rings suspended in mid-air. In addition, the Hollywood star lifts dumbbells on top of being an avid runner.
Perfect Diet For The Heard Look
While many will readily opt for top-price meals from some of the best chefs in the world, Heard cooks her own meals. Once during an interview, the Justice League star confirmed that she loves cooking her meals to be sure of the ingredients used in the food. She also revealed that she prefers sticking to foods and ingredients she recognizes and can pronounce.
In addition to personally monitoring what goes into her stomach, Head does not deprive herself of chocolate and Tex-Mex. She once noted that there is no point in working hard to keep fit if one can not enjoy life the way they want.