Former Olympic gymnastics champion, Nastia Liukin, showed off another of her modeling techniques in a post she shared on Instagram. The athlete did not only share her magnificent bodysuit form but added a dessert topping of thought-provoking advice to her fans.
Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Shares Thought-provoking Advice
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire LeBron James For Five Players & 2022 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster
A Piece Of Advice
The former five-time Olympic champion has always looked radiant in all her appearances. She uploaded an image of her in a black bodysuit, with a fancy opening at the back and her hair falling to the side of her face. The picture had a peculiar caption that came as a piece of advice. Her looking directly at the camera gave the impression of her passing a message personally to her fans.
She captioned it, "be better in real life than on social media ''. She advised her fans to avoid living a lifestyle only for social media and instead live a life that makes them a better person in reality. The post gained thousands of likes, and her fans showed their appreciation for her insightful advice.
Celebrities
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit
Hint: It's Not An Overall!
Nastia’s Bikini Sensation
Nastia's stunning look in every swimsuit she wears cannot be overemphasized. Her figure has always sent a great sensation on social media. When the five-time Olympic Gold Medalist is not sharing life updates or nuggets to the delight of fans, she spends time enjoying her beauty hour.
In one of her very recent social media posts, the 32-year-old looked radiant as always while sunning by the Hawaiian beach. Nastia put her winsome figure in a tiger-print one-piece bathing suit while a large hat protected her face and shoulders. She posed with her side profile thrusting one hip out while burying her toes in the wet sands.
Nastia Impressive Olympic Techniques
The Olympian showed her impressive skills in the American Ninja Warrior, which she used to help raise money for children in poverty. She overcame all the obstacles that the challenge included and proved the effect of her workout routine.
Her rigorous workout routines have helped her obtain the flexibility she needed as a gymnast. She stretched her legs by running, including abs and arms training. She also managed her diet by eating a lot of vegetables and protein. She served as an inspiration to other gymnasts out there and even those aspiring to be gymnasts.
Calling Out Body Shamers
The gymnast called out body-shamers on social media who commented on her being "too skinny." According to DailyMail, Nastia has always drawn awareness by making people feel positive about their body type. Unfortunately, she had to retire from Olympic sports when she found it hard to overcome an injury to her shoulder.
She complained about being criticized for adding weight due to the change in her diet. She worked towards maintaining a good diet and good body but was still body shamed for being too skinny. She encouraged her fans not to pay attention to all the negative comments and urged people to be more sensitive with how they criticize others based on their bodies.