CJ Perry In Bikini Shows Off Her Messy Room

Getty | Young Hollywood

Entertainment
chisom

Petition for Wrestlemania athlete C.J. Perry to trademark the color orange because it suits her skin so perfectly, like it was made especially for her! The 37-year-old actress shared pictures of herself in a bright orange bikini, flaunting her toned abs and legs in different positions.

If her smile wasn't indication enough, C.J.'s nine-slide carousel featuring the same outfit should tell anyone swiping that she loves everything about that bikini, from the style to the color and her hair hue. During her birthday tribute last week, the wrestler revealed the reason behind her newfound happiness to be her terminated contract with WWE.

The Latest

Brooke Burke Flashes Firm Limbs While "Praying For Light"

Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Shares Thought-provoking Advice

Larsa Pippen Sunbathes In Swimsuit

Maya Gabeira In Bikini Is A Sight To Behold

Leah McSweeney Was Confused By 'RHONY' Split, Hopes Dorinda Medley Joins' Legacy'

C.J. Shows Off Her Curves

As shown in her enthusiastic mirror selfie, C.J.'s skin is glowing, and she added weight in all the right places. The center-tie half-cut bra shows her well-rounded boobs while the bow rests on her taut abs. C.J's abs lines lead to a defined pelvic framed by her high-rise bikini bottom. It digs into her skin, highlighting her slender waist and wide hips. The icing on the cake for the wrestler is her windblown blonde hair swept to the side, framing her makeup-free face.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

Sexy Cut-Out Monokini

This extreme cut-out monokini is another orange bathing suit that flatters C.J.'s skin. The snug material hugs her curves, teasing a hint of skin in strategic areas, and the wide-brimmed floppy hat she covers her hair with adds extra exotic air to the entire outfit. The reel she posted on Instagram features Doja Cat's single "Boss Bitch" from the Birds of Prey album, and the soundbite makes the 37-year-old feel "badass."

Jessie James Decker Buns Out In Bikini

Georgia Steel In Bikini Goes Risqué With 'Coconuts'

More Snaps In Orange

The actress shares more pictures showing different angles of the bright orange bikini. She once captioned another photo featuring the same swimsuit, "my favorite orange bikini." The number of times C.J. reposts the picture on her Instagram feed is enough proof of her statement. One enthusiastic fan commented jokingly, "Orange, you glad it's the weekend already?" More fans filled her comment section with orange hearts showing their support for the actress/wrestler.

Self Confidence On A 100

Now that the actress is back home, she'd take time to arrange her messy room since her busy schedule filming back-to-back prevented her from taking care of herself. However, one thing's certain, C.J's in a great place mentally thanks to the changes she's made in her life this year, and the only way left for her henceforth is up.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Broken Bone In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Danica Patrick's Top Bikini Modeling Moments

Surfer Alana Blanchard Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.