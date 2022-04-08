Surfer Lakey Peterson Stuns In Bikini & Wet Top

Shutterstock | 842284

Surfer Lakey Peterson absolutely loves the beach. Just ask her over 354K Instagram followers. The pro surfer's social media is filled with various shots of Peterson either in action riding through the waves or lounging in a bikini on the sand with some much-earned relaxation.

Having started surfing as just a child, Peterson has worn her fair share of bikinis over the years. Peterson is as confident in beachwear as she is gliding across the turbulent ocean. It's all part of the job. But Peterson has also used social media to show off her creative side.

Summer Sun

Shutterstock | 4469263

Recently, Lakey Peterson posted a moody black and white photo after taking a soak in the water. In the two shots, Peterson is all smiles for the camera while swiping a wet curl from in front of her eyes.

The pro surfer wore a black bikini top underneath a white tank top. She captioned the photos simply, "B & W."

Love Of The Beach

Shutterstock | 2956054

Lakey Peterson isn't always embracing her inner Instagram artist, but she's always in love with the beach. In a more traditional photo, Peterson lounges in the sand on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. The photo would make many jealous to visit the tropical paradise, especially those living through the harsh winters of the North.

Peterson appears to be stretching her arm in the photo, preparing to hit the waves. She also has her trusting surfboard nearby as well.

Body Image And Positivity

Shutterstock | 4469263

Peterson, in a 2019 interview with Pop Sugar, reveals she always felt pretty confident with her body. That same year she appeared nude with her surfboard in an issue of ESPN Magazine. But she also said she wanted to promote body positivity.

"I've always felt pretty confident in myself, but that being said, there's judgment," she said. "I think when you're younger, especially on tour, that's a way bigger deal."

"Being fit and healthy is beautiful, and I want to encourage girls to be fit and healthy and active because I do think that is really important," Lakey continued. "But there's nothing to be ashamed of with your body. It's meant to be beautiful."

At Home On The Sea

Shutterstock | 564025

Lakey Peterson has loved surfing since she was a small child. Her family always supported her passion, helping her to succeed at the early age of 14.

"I decided I wanted to compete when I was 11 years old. I felt I was ready. So with my family’s support I went for it. My dad was usually working so just about every weekend my mom would drive me to competitions within California," she told Risen Magazine. "Once I was 14, I won the NSSA (National Scholastic Surfing Association) Open Women’s Title. I was the first female surfer to perform an aerial maneuver in competition. After that, I started traveling all over the globe."

