Marisa Tomei's Guide To Keeping A Healthy Figure

Often, Marisa Tomei is more focused on within than her outward appearance. The star confessed to practicing an inward-outward view on healthy living. Tomei strives to have a healthy mind and soul, and her body follows suit.

"What I eat and how I connect with my body feed my external," she explained. "I listen to what my body wants me to do and follow suit," Tomei told Vogue in 2017. One of those things she practices is meditation. "Moving meditation, like dance meditation, makes me feel at home in my skin. It helps me on a spiritual, mental, and, ultimately, physical level."

Outside of meditation, Tomei also practices a detox at infrared saunas as well. She believes it helps rid her body of toxins.

"Lately, I have been going to the infrared sauna for detoxes, which I absolutely love. It heats up the body from the inside out, so I get a lot of energy afterward and I feel so light. It gets rid of any poisons, especially if I had to take medicine or had a lot of sugar or alcohol. It’s a great place to be in and do meditation, too. Multitasking! I don’t believe in tricks or even a routine; I listen to what my body wants me to do and follow suit. I’m just trying to keep it together like everybody else!" She continued.