Marisa Tomei's Guide To Keeping A Healthy Figure

You've seen her dazzle in My Cousin Vinny. You've seen her redefine Aunt May in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy. No matter the year or decade, Marisa Tomei never fails to impress. At 57-years-young, Tomei radiates whenever she steps on screen.

Often, it seems like Hollywood has a fountain of youth hidden in their Beverly Hills mansion. Take Tom Cruise who has no business performing death-defying stunts at 59. But for Tomei, there isn't some celebrity secret to keeping an impressive and healthy figure. The actor just believes in living a healthy lifestyle and that transfers on-screen and off.

Meditation And Relaxation

Often, Marisa Tomei is more focused on within than her outward appearance. The star confessed to practicing an inward-outward view on healthy living. Tomei strives to have a healthy mind and soul, and her body follows suit.

"What I eat and how I connect with my body feed my external," she explained. "I listen to what my body wants me to do and follow suit," Tomei told Vogue in 2017. One of those things she practices is meditation. "Moving meditation, like dance meditation, makes me feel at home in my skin. It helps me on a spiritual, mental, and, ultimately, physical level."

Outside of meditation, Tomei also practices a detox at infrared saunas as well. She believes it helps rid her body of toxins.

"Lately, I have been going to the infrared sauna for detoxes, which I absolutely love. It heats up the body from the inside out, so I get a lot of energy afterward and I feel so light. It gets rid of any poisons, especially if I had to take medicine or had a lot of sugar or alcohol. It’s a great place to be in and do meditation, too. Multitasking! I don’t believe in tricks or even a routine; I listen to what my body wants me to do and follow suit. I’m just trying to keep it together like everybody else!" She continued.

Hula Hooping To Success

But Marisa Tomei also believes in practicing physical fitness as well and having a little fun while doing so! Tomei started hula hooping prior to appearing on The Wrestler after a friend asked her to join a class. She quickly found an entertaining way to stay active as she demonstrated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hiking And Love of Nature

Tomei also loves nature and the great outdoors as well. She enjoys hiking and embracing her inner call of the wild, in addition to yoga.

"I still hike and do calisthenics and yoga from time to time, but the cornerstone of it all is the inner stuff," she told Vogue.

Dieting And Eating Right

Returning to her philosophy of putting the right care to her inner self, Tomei also practices dieting as well. She reportedly tries to eat "local and organic foods" mostly. For instance, her breakfasts range from a boiled egg to some fresh berries and granola.

