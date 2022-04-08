5 Times Lindsey Vonn Stunned In Bikini

American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is well-known across the globe for her four women's World Cup overall championships. According to Britannica, the 37-year-old has also won three Olympic Winter Games medals and eight world championships medals.

Aside from her athletic skills, she is also quite popular among her 2.1 million Instagram fans for her stunning looks and cheerful personality.

And since she knows that fans cannot get enough of her, she makes sure to keep them updated with her picture, videos, and Instagram Stories from time to time.

While most of her pictures become instant hits, her fans particularly tend to admire the bathing suit ones. Here are five of her Instagram snapshots in which she totally killed it in a bikini.