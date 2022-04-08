Brooke Wells In Bikini Hustles To Finish Line

Last year's CrossFit Games in the Summer/Fall was intense competition for every athlete involved, including Brooke Wells. The 26-year-old started well and impressed the judges until the unfortunate accident that sent her home. In the 12th event, Brooke injured her elbow, attempting a 1-rep snatch leading to reconstructive elbow surgery, a.k.a. Tommy John, which derailed her trajectory for the season. The accident led to her compulsory withdrawal from the competition, leaving her crushed and disappointed.
She shared updates on her Instagram page telling fans,
"Through a thorough process, my team and I have identified the doctor that who will complete reconstructive surgery (Tommy-John) to stabilize my elbow, along with tendon flexor surgery. All the doctors who reviewed my injury expect a FULL RECOVERY."