Brooke Wells In Bikini Hustles To Finish Line

instagram | Brooke Wells

Entertainment
chisom

Last year's CrossFit Games in the Summer/Fall was intense competition for every athlete involved, including Brooke Wells. The 26-year-old started well and impressed the judges until the unfortunate accident that sent her home. In the 12th event, Brooke injured her elbow, attempting a 1-rep snatch leading to reconstructive elbow surgery, a.k.a. Tommy John, which derailed her trajectory for the season. The accident led to her compulsory withdrawal from the competition, leaving her crushed and disappointed.

She shared updates on her Instagram page telling fans,

"Through a thorough process, my team and I have identified the doctor that who will complete reconstructive surgery (Tommy-John) to stabilize my elbow, along with tendon flexor surgery. All the doctors who reviewed my injury expect a FULL RECOVERY."

The Latest

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

5 Times Lindsey Vonn Stunned In Bikini

Alexa Bliss In Bikini Doesn't Miss 'Competition Diets'

Inside Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Sweetest Memories

Olympian Jamie Anderson Flaunts Ripped Abs

Hustling Till The End

Despite her disappointment, Brooke remained a trouper sharing pictures from the early stages of the CrossFit Games, including a dripping wet shot of her racing to the finish line during Event 1. The athlete wore a standard black bikini featuring a functional sports bra top and bottom made of lycra (to allow water to slide off easily) for the swimming event. Brooke swam a mile to the river before getting into the Kayak for another three miles of paddling.

Her wet hair stuck to her face while her swimming goggles rested on her neck as she made her way to the kayak boat. Her toned muscles bulged as she ran, showing years of weightlifting from her defined biceps to her glutes, thighs, and back. The crowd cheered on in the background as the 26-year-old forged ahead, unaware of the danger looming in Event 12.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

An Impressive Comeback At The Opens

This year, Brooke returned to the arena with the sole mission of redeeming herself and regaining the top spot she missed last Summer/Fall. Brooke surpassed other competitors finishing in the top ten even though she was still behind 18-year-old Mal O'Brien (this year's Champion.) So far, she's reached the semi-finals after successfully navigating the CrossFit Opens in what critics call an impressive comeback.

She expected to flail on some exercises, but no one thought she'd finish in the top five overall!

"I had a hard conversation with one of my coaches the other day about the reality of the Open, and Quarterfinals… there are going to be events where I do very poorly because I just haven’t been training those movements, and I just need to get through those."

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Broken Bone In Bikini

Surfer Alana Blanchard Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

Surfer Anastasia Ashley Offers Rear View In Bikini

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.