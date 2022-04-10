Emily Ratajkowksi In Figure-Hugging Inamorata On The Beach

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a figure-flaunting and printed mesh dress while on the beach. The supermodel, 30, was on sands and by lapping shores, as she promoted her Inamorata line yesterday, with the photo seeing her shouting out her Mesh Collection. EmRata initially founded her celebrity-adored brand via signature swim and lingerie pieces, but the blooming business is now out to kit women out head-to-toe and for just about everything.

Wowing fans while keeping low-key, Emily went maxi on the length and skintight. Check it out below.

Stuns On The Beach

Scroll for the photo. It showed the "Blurred Lines" star pretty much makeup-free as she posed back to the ocean horizon and barefoot. Opting out of a provocative pose as she was candidly snapped, London-born Emily showcased her Amazonian figure in a rusty-colored and multi-taled dress with semi-sheer and mosaic-like patterns.

Going braless, the mom of one wore only a French toenail manicure for accessories, with a caption reading: "Luna Dress at Sunset." The model was tagged at the Palm Heights Grand Cayman hotel.

See More Photos Below

At Inamorata, it's about meeting the product and the brand. Earlier this month, and posing on the same beach, Emily wowed fans in her strappy dress, with a caption reading: "Meet the Luna Dress, just dropped in our newest collection. The perfect mesh dress to wear over your bikini or out for dinner. Online now."

Not Just For Models

Emily has opened up about her brand and its values. Much like reality star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, she's promoting inclusivity and body positivity. Speaking to Elle, the Versace ambassador revealed:

"My dream is to see girls of all shapes and sizes in the underwear. And that's why the sizing ranges from extra small to extra large. The sizes are really generous. When you look at what we've done with the swim, which has obviously been around a lot longer, I think that really speaks to what I have planned for Body."

Celebrity Fans

Emily's brand is now climbing the celebrity-style ranks. It includes solid worshippers Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian - Emily has a two-way deal with the 42-year-old Poosh founder, though, seemingly returning the Inamorata shoutouts with a promo for Kardashian's lifestyle brand. Interestingly, model Hailey Bieber joins in here.

Emily continues to update on her own Instagram, followed by 29 million, including cute snaps of son Sylvester. For more, give her account a follow.

