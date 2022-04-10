Emily Ratajkowksi In Figure-Hugging Inamorata On The Beach

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning in a figure-flaunting and printed mesh dress while on the beach. The supermodel, 30, was on sands and by lapping shores, as she promoted her Inamorata line yesterday, with the photo seeing her shouting out her Mesh Collection. EmRata initially founded her celebrity-adored brand via signature swim and lingerie pieces, but the blooming business is now out to kit women out head-to-toe and for just about everything.

Wowing fans while keeping low-key, Emily went maxi on the length and skintight. Check it out below.