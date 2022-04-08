4 Times Surfer Quincy Davis Captivated In Swimsuits

Not only is she able to pull off an impressive career as a pro surfer, but Quincy also has a few other side hustles that she excels in as well, particularly as co-designer of the brand Volcom with her friend. Not one to rest on her laurels, Davis also announced on her Instagram collaboration with the Italian leather brand KOIO, and other beauty essentials that she swears by. These are products and clothes she swears by, and her fans have left comments remarking on great she aligns with the products she endorses, something that has earned her even more admiration from her followers.