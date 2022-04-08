Surfer Sage Erickson In Bikini Says Be 'Uniquely You'

Intense does not even begin to cover what Sage is known for doing to keep her body in shape, and her fans marvel at her dedication. Currently, she is mixing up her workout routine to include HIIT training classes, hiking, and daily runs that have a tremendous impact on her overall health. What her fans love about her workouts is that she gives them glimpses of them periodically on her Instagram posts to chart her progress. In her mind, there are no average days, because each day brings something new to the table, a mantra that her fans can get behind!