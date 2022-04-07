Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Dress

Wilde knows how to draw all the attention, whether on the red carpet or at simple hangouts. The ageless beauty topped Maxim's list of the world's most beautiful women, and she is only getting more igniting with age. Whenever Wilde never disappoints are fans when it comes to looking stylish. During the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the A Vigilante star stunned in a very low-cut shimmering long-sleeved red-hot dress. The self-care enthusiast was undoubtedly the star of the show in her dress, and she got fans talking for weeks.