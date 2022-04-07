Apart from making and starring in some of Hollywood's greatest movies, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde is also famous for her stylish and sassy nature. This movie star has rocked many high-priced classy dresses. Here is a look at Wilde's glamorous closet.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Plunging Dress
The Latest
Low-Cut And Ravishing
Wilde knows how to draw all the attention, whether on the red carpet or at simple hangouts. The ageless beauty topped Maxim's list of the world's most beautiful women, and she is only getting more igniting with age. Whenever Wilde never disappoints are fans when it comes to looking stylish. During the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the A Vigilante star stunned in a very low-cut shimmering long-sleeved red-hot dress. The self-care enthusiast was undoubtedly the star of the show in her dress, and she got fans talking for weeks.
Wilde's Glamorous Outfit
Wilde, who has been in a relationship with Harry Styles since 2021, blessed her fans with a closer look at her 11th Annual Governors Awards gala outfit, posting two snaps on Instagram. The photos zoomed in on Wilde's cleavage flattering Shimmery dress paired with a matching glitter clutch bag and silver drop earrings. Her shadow root blonde hair was styled in a middle party that fell around her shoulders. Her makeup was igniting, and her 4 million followers could not get over the whole appearance. The post got 124, 120 likes, and 663 comments.
Wilde's Floral Look
Despite having a demanding career, amidst being a mom and handling other personal affairs, Wilde always looks stunning. The movie star once shared a snap of a flowery long sleeve green dress on social media, which got fans shocked for days. The flora gown was a boat neck design with long puff sleeves. She completed this look with a pendant and her signature makeup of nude pink lipstick. The image has gotten over 71,000 likes since it was shared. Her comments section also has several complications, including a statement that read,
"I adore the dress and colour".
Mixing Work And Glamour
Lately, Wilde, 38, has been quite busy working on ways to keep her fans more entertaining. Vogue reports that even during the pandemic, the Better Living Through Chemistry actress had her hand filled with work, including the shooting of her second feature film, Don't Worry Darling. Sadly, the project has had several delays due to the COVID-19 effects. However, Don't Worry Darling is slated to be released in September 2022. Meanwhile, Wilde's ability to keep up with her radiant appearance is fantastic; this only proves that she is a natural at looking glamorous.