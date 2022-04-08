Farrah Abraham In Bikini Flaunts Major Sideboob

After leaving the Teen Mom series, many thought that they had seen the last of Farrah and that once she was replaced on the show, no one would ever hear from her again. But several years later, she has proven that her personality is one that attracts people to whatever she is doing, and each television season, Farrah can be seen somewhere mixing it up with other reality stars.

One battle she is updating for her fans is the one with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. After an altercation outside of the company’s building, Farrah intends to take legal action against the company that hired the security guards that ruffled her feathers. And just like that, Farrah shows her fans once again that she is more than just a pretty picture!