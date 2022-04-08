Reality star Farrah Abraham has had a controversial year already, but is letting no one and nothing deter her! The former Teen Mom star is one of the breakaway stars of the show and has always found a way to keep her fans intrigued and wondering what she will do next. Her Instagram feed is where many can catch up with her latest antics, with her swimsuit poses and fashion shoots among the most popular there.
Farrah Abraham In Bikini Flaunts Major Sideboob
Farrah Abraham Is Always In Search Of More
As someone that always finds a way to make the headlines, Abraham used 2021 to speak about her plans of entering law school and becoming an attorney. But before she can enter any courtroom as a lawyer, Farrah will have to pass her LSATs and then go to law school. Is she up to the task? Only Farrah can answer that question, but we are all gonna have fun finding out!
Farrah Finds The Funny!
Yes, she can tantalize the masses in gorgeous swimsuit photos (like the one here, where Farrah smolders in a lime green two-piece swimsuit for her social media fans), but another hidden talent that she may possibly be harboring is comedienne as well! After recently being released from a treatment center to deal with trauma, Farrah has stated recently that she is looking to get her feet wet doing stand-up comedy.
Of course, Abraham has fears about performing live with a comedy routine, but her fans know that she is never one to back down from a challenge, and can expect to see her on stage in the coming months.
Farrah Will Fight For Her Beliefs!
After leaving the Teen Mom series, many thought that they had seen the last of Farrah and that once she was replaced on the show, no one would ever hear from her again. But several years later, she has proven that her personality is one that attracts people to whatever she is doing, and each television season, Farrah can be seen somewhere mixing it up with other reality stars.
One battle she is updating for her fans is the one with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. After an altercation outside of the company’s building, Farrah intends to take legal action against the company that hired the security guards that ruffled her feathers. And just like that, Farrah shows her fans once again that she is more than just a pretty picture!
Staying Strong For Her Daughter
Although many may see Farrah as a jet setter that loves to post lots of swimsuits and fashion photos for her fans, the most important job she has is that of a mother, and she is serious about her daughter's well-being, as well as her own. She claims that she stays balanced through the act of motherhood, and she is always looking for ways to inspire her own daughter. At the end of the day, Farrah is just like many of her fans - a down-to-earth girl with lots of ambition!