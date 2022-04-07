Gemma Chan Stuns In High-Low Dress

Being an actress of color comes with its own challenges. The actress' ten-year journey to stardom has not been without discouragements. The actress was once told that she would never be cast for a role in a period drama. However, Gemma did not allow these discouragements to deter her and has since risen against all odds. Since starring in Crazy Rich Asians, the actress has been in other dramas. She has delved into production too and has plans to develop a few projects of her own. The actress has received a lot of recognition in recent times and says that she hopes that people have gotten the message that diversity pays off.