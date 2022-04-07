Hollywood's Gemma Chan never ceases to wow us with gorgeous looks and stunning dresses. Gemma is a fashionista. Whether on the runway, on the red carpet, or at movie premieres, the actress always dishes out stunning fashion looks. Asides from being an amazing superhero in films, the actress also advocate for humane causes.
Gemma Chan Stuns In High-Low Dress
A Woman Of Worth
The 31-year-old, who is a brand ambassador for L'Oréal, was part of the 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth special. Gemma shared a picture of herself in a stunning black dress on Instagram. The Crazy Rich Asian star donned a flowing black asymmetrical dress that displayed her thighs. The dress had a plunging v-neckline. While her wavy hair fell against her shoulders. She had a view of the Eiffel tower behind her. Gemma completed her classy glam with a pair of studded strappy heels. She sweetly captioned:
"Bonjour Paris!".
Superhero Gemma
Only a couple of weeks after the L'Oréal event, the beautiful actress who played the role of Sersi in the Marvel movie the Eternals was present at the world premiere of the movie. For the Eternals LA press day 3, the actress donned a lilac sheer crochet dress and silver pointed-toe stilettos. A few rings beautified her fingers. Her hair was put up in a simple bun. She had on simple makeup.
Forgoing Law To Become An Actress
Growing up in the UK, Gemma did not see any actresses who looked like her on Tv. InStyle reports that the actress didn't think that acting was a viable career for her considering her Asian ethnicity. The fashion-forward star excelled as a violinist and swimmer before going to study Law at Oxford University. She was considering a job at a law firm when she realized that she would probably be a miserable lawyer. She decided to apply to Drama Centre London without the knowledge of her parents.
The Rise To Stardom
Being an actress of color comes with its own challenges. The actress' ten-year journey to stardom has not been without discouragements. The actress was once told that she would never be cast for a role in a period drama. However, Gemma did not allow these discouragements to deter her and has since risen against all odds. Since starring in Crazy Rich Asians, the actress has been in other dramas. She has delved into production too and has plans to develop a few projects of her own. The actress has received a lot of recognition in recent times and says that she hopes that people have gotten the message that diversity pays off.