Suni Lee Impresses With An Aerial For Marc Jacobs

Critics consider Daisy Marc Jacobs' best and most popular fragrance to date. It's been in existence for almost 20 years, establishing itself as the de facto fragrance of the house, although newer scents like Perfect and Perfect Intense are fast becoming fan favorites.

Daisy is available in Eau fresh, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, Eau so intense, and Skies (limited edition). The floral scent reminds you of a day in the fields. It comes in a rectangular-ish bottle with floral petals on the round stopper. Allure says, "it's for anyone who loves bright, fresh, and subtly fruity scents."