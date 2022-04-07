Olympic Gold medal gymnast Suni Lee joins Marc Jacobs as the new face of its classic fragrance Daisy. She adds her unique touch to the campaign by fusing her career skills into the ad and shares what it means to her in her caption. The 19-year-old, who took a break from professional competitions to join a University team last year, has been impressive. Her most recent achievement on the team (earning a perfect 10 across the board) propel Auburn Tigers to the next stage in the University competition.
Suni Lee Impresses With An Aerial For Marc Jacobs
Fusing Gymnastics With Marc Jacobs Ad
Suni pranced around an open field in a navy blue Marc Jacobs-branded sportswear consisting of loose-fitting joggers and a cropped hooded pullover. The Gymnast split in the air and somersaulted as she sprayed her new Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume.
"One spritz of Daisy @marcjacobsfragrances and I’m transported to the happiest moments in my life. Gymnastics makes me feel so alive and inspires me to step outside of my comfort zone. Comment below with what inspires you," she wrote.
Suni Joins Kaia Gerber
Fusing Gymnastics into her campaign was a no-brainer for Suni since she said it encourages her to step outside her comfort zone. The 19-year-old joins a shortlist of celebrities representing different interpretations of the classic floral fragrance. Last year, Kaia Gerber was unveiled as the face of the Daisy perfume in a series of playful photoshoots.
Kaia told InStyle,
"I love Daisy Eau So Intense because it's a reinterpretation of the signature Daisy fragrance that I've pretty much been wearing my whole life. This new fragrance is a little more rich, intense, and feels like a new fragrance for a new chapter of my life."
Daisy Rules As The Most Popular MJ Perfume
Critics consider Daisy Marc Jacobs' best and most popular fragrance to date. It's been in existence for almost 20 years, establishing itself as the de facto fragrance of the house, although newer scents like Perfect and Perfect Intense are fast becoming fan favorites.
Daisy is available in Eau fresh, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, Eau so intense, and Skies (limited edition). The floral scent reminds you of a day in the fields. It comes in a rectangular-ish bottle with floral petals on the round stopper. Allure says, "it's for anyone who loves bright, fresh, and subtly fruity scents."
More Daisies On Marc Jacobs Site
This year, Marc Jacobs introduced limited edition reimaginations of the fruity/floral Daisy scent - Daisy Love Skies and Daisy Love. Visit marcjacobsfragrances.com to browse the full range of Daisy Perfumes.