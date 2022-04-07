Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Minidress

Some celebrities have been bringing back 2000s vibes, and Jenner is not left out. The model shared pictures rocking a pair of shield shades which brought a throwback of that era on Instagram. She transmitted the extra-wide shades two casts in The Simple Life wore and added a touch of modernization. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum rocked a thigh-skimming patterned blue and white mini-dress, coupled with a small shoulder bag and light-blue shield shades. The look could be seen as a modernized 2000s fashion display. Kendall wore her hair in a center part with the tendrils plaited into three big braids. In another of her photos, the star posed with a bottle of tequila from her 808 Tequila brand.