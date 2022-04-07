Kendall Jenner is an American model whose fame spreads wide and far. She always made a statement with her outfits and amazed her 229 million fans with her wardrobe choice. The model stunned in a patterned mini-dress and s shield shades which gave fans a throwback feel from the 2000s.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Minidress
Rocking 2000s Look
Some celebrities have been bringing back 2000s vibes, and Jenner is not left out. The model shared pictures rocking a pair of shield shades which brought a throwback of that era on Instagram. She transmitted the extra-wide shades two casts in The Simple Life wore and added a touch of modernization. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum rocked a thigh-skimming patterned blue and white mini-dress, coupled with a small shoulder bag and light-blue shield shades. The look could be seen as a modernized 2000s fashion display. Kendall wore her hair in a center part with the tendrils plaited into three big braids. In another of her photos, the star posed with a bottle of tequila from her 808 Tequila brand.
Anti-'Toe Comments'
The 26-year-old model stood against "Toe comments" in one of her many Instagram updates. The photos featured her dressed in a colorful long bodycon dress which was paired with black flip flops and a dark brown mini bag. The post also included a short clip of her using the garage as her runway. Though the model looked stunning in her outfit, her bare feet captured a lot of attention from her family and fans. She captioned the post, "I'm blocking all toes comments," and this attracted massive attention to her toes. Kylie Jenner wrote, "I love them," adding feet emojis to her comment, and Khloe Kardashian commented, "Hahahaha even from me?? I love your big [expletive] toes".
Kendall By Kylie
The new launch of the Kendall by Kylie cosmetic line was celebrated by the Kardashian-Jenner family. The family is famous for their jaw-dropping looks, and they brought their fashion game to the launch. DailyMail reports that Kendall left for the dinner at Hollywood Osteria Mozza for the launch party cladded in a glamorous long colorful dress. Khloe Kardashian, her older sister, rocked a head-to-toe black leather outfit while Kylie was dressed in a baggy black jumpsuit.
Inside The Launch Party
The event hall had tables that were decorated with beautiful pale purple flowers and lighted candles. The star model, who has been enjoying romance with her NBA boyfriend, shared pictures of her dinner plate which was designed with a picture of her and Kylie dressed in a purple floral headdress. The color of the designed plates matched the beautiful purple flowers used in decorating the tables. Before the end of the celebration, Kylie shared a video of their mother toasting to her pride in her daughter's success.