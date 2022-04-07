CrossFit Athlete Krystal Cantu-Cuate In Bikini Explains Why She Always Speaks Up

instagram | Krystal Cantu-Cuate

Entertainment
chisom

Cross-Fit Athlete famous for lifting weights with one hand Krystal Cantu-Cuate showed off her curves in a mismatched bikini, adding a caption that explains why she opens up to her followers. The athlete uses her platform to spread positivity and coach fans on wellness practices sharing why some of the lessons she's learned along the line in her life.

"I'll always yearn if I don't speak," she wrote.

This comment was a reference to her preceding post addressing Mental Health discussions in the world today. In that post, she further explained why she's so vocal. She said,

"When I speak, I speak straight from my heart. I don’t care to prepare a piece of paper to read off of. There’s no need when I’m telling my story, and the lessons that come from my pain and traumas."

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Target Jonas Valanciunas Using James Wiseman As Main Trade Chip

Alison Brie Flaunts Endless Legs In Minidress

Lily-Rose Depp, Whitney Peak, And Margaret Qualley Unite For Chanel

Rapper BIA Announces New J. Cole Collab In Mugler

Lea Bouard In Bikini Reminisces On Summer Pleasures

Showing Off Her Curves

The mother of one wore a mono-sleeve orange bikini top showing off her shoulder tat and high-waisted grey bottoms with a green waistband. The bikini bottoms snatched her belly while revealing the tattoo on her right thigh. Krystal paired her bikini with black sunshades and packed her brown hair into a messy bun allowing the ocean's breeze blows the loose hair around her face. The scenic crashing waves in her background serve as the backdrop for her unaware shot.

She continued saying,

"Mental Health needs to be spoken about in every line of work, because IT IS IMPORTANT! Because nobody talks about it enough, and truthfully at that. I’ll tell you exactly what can happen when you keep pushing down trauma, anger, sadness and fear. I’ll tell you how scary it can be if we don’t take care of our mental health."

Krystal also emphasized that the conversations should be truthful instead of glossing over the in-depth consequences of poor mental health.

Read the concluding speech below.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

Krystal Concludes Her Notes On Mental Health Awareness

"I am at such peace after every talk I do, because I know I’ve helped others realize that they are not alone. Bring Mental Health Awareness into all lines of work. Make it matter, and make it understood that it isn’t taboo."

She concluded her caption by urging everyone to bring Mental Health discussions to every workplace. The Cross-Fit athlete is vocal about mental health awareness because her life is a testimony of overcoming doubt and naysayers with self-determination and mindfulness.

When she's not lifting weights, Krystal practices yoga to keep her mind sane and grounded.

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Is 'Ready For Weekend'

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Deep Braless Dress

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.