CrossFit Athlete Krystal Cantu-Cuate In Bikini Explains Why She Always Speaks Up

Cross-Fit Athlete famous for lifting weights with one hand Krystal Cantu-Cuate showed off her curves in a mismatched bikini, adding a caption that explains why she opens up to her followers. The athlete uses her platform to spread positivity and coach fans on wellness practices sharing why some of the lessons she's learned along the line in her life.

"I'll always yearn if I don't speak," she wrote.

This comment was a reference to her preceding post addressing Mental Health discussions in the world today. In that post, she further explained why she's so vocal. She said,

"When I speak, I speak straight from my heart. I don’t care to prepare a piece of paper to read off of. There’s no need when I’m telling my story, and the lessons that come from my pain and traumas."