Lea Bouard In Bikini Reminisces On Summer Pleasures

Olympian Lea Bouard showed off her toned body relaxing under the sunlight. Like many people, the 25-year-old longs for summertime when the weather is cool and warm. Even though the Winter is great for her career - it doesn't hurt to switch it up. Last year, she spent so much time relaxing on the beach with her family and doing the things she loves, including sailing on a yacht, cliff jumping, sipping coconuts, and swimming. Bouard hasn't had time to relax like that in a long after competing in Winter games back-to-back and winning. Here's a look at some of the German skier's fun moments last summer.