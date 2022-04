BIA surprised fans when she announced her collaboration with J.Cole, considering he rarely grants features. The Whole Lotta Money rapper proves she's a force to reckon with in the female rap game after her chart-topping remix with the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, last year. The Queens rapper joined other colleagues in congratulating BIA on her new single set to drop on April 8.

The 30-year-old rapper caught our eye in her Mugler sportswear set featuring the same reflective cropped jacket Lori Harvey wore this week. The black and dove grey set is fast becoming one of the IT items of the Spring/Summer season, and rightfully so. BIA paired hers with high-rise Mugler spiral leggings showing off her skin through the bi-material mesh. The lycra and stretch sheer tulle panels hugged her lower body, contrasting the puffy swag of the reflective bomber jacket.